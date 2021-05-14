$100,000 bond set for Willoughby man accused of killing his 3-week-old son

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Willoughby dad waived his arraignment in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning.
Court officials then entered not guilty pleas on the behalf of William Beasley for the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault and endangering children.
If Beasley makes his $100,000 bond, he is not allowed to travel outside of Ohio.
Willoughby police said Beasley killed his three-week-old son Zachary Beasley in May 2020.
Beasley called 911 on May 22, 2020 to report his newborn was having trouble breathing.
Paramedics went to the family’s apartment on Lost Nation Road and transported the baby boy to Hillcrest Hospital.
Zachary died on May 29, 2020.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the infant died from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk, and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries” and his death was ruled a homicide.
The criminal case was just recently presented to the Lake County Grand Jury and after he was indicted, Beasley was taken into custody that same day.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.