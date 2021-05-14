Browns rookies hit the field in Berea for the first time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were able to do something this weekend that they weren’t able to do a year ago: bring the rookies in for a mini-camp.
The field wasn’t packed; there are far fewer players trying out than in years past, but the 2021 Draft class was on hand, led by first-round pick Greg Newsome, the cornerback out of Northwestern, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Notre Dame linebacker who fell to the Browns in round two, and speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz, who the Browns took in round three.
Owusu-Koramoah, or JOK as he’s called, put to rest any concerns about a heart issue that popped up during the Draft process and caused him to slip into the second round.
“Just seeing the reports that’s based on something that’s not necessarily 100%, it’s something where you just have to sit back and control the controllables,” JOK said on Friday.
“My heart is 100% sure, my heart is 100% healthy, and we can see that going through the protocol, going through the test, going through the EKG. So it’s not an issue, it’s not something I’m worried about. I’m just looking forward to getting on the field and going.”
The Browns weren’t concerned, either. In fact, they moved up seven spots to take him. JOK may have expected to go in the first 32 picks, but he ended up being taken at 52, when Andrew Berry made the call.
“Some teams may have had picks locked in,” JOK said. “Some teams may not have known how to use me in their system.”
Well, Joe Woods will. JOK is the quick, versatile cover linebacker that should thrive with the Browns.
“That defense is flying around,” JOK says. “It’s based on a principle ‘no bark, all bite’. It’s based on a principle of attacking the ball.
“Just me and my versatility, it fits perfectly in terms of the principles, in terms of what he’s (Woods) looking for.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.