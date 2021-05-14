Chagrin Valley dispatcher helps save life of woman who wasn’t breathing

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A local woman will live another day thanks to a Chagrin Valley dispatcher.
Dispatcher Hayley of Chagrin Valley Dispatch was hailed a “life saver” after she helped a woman who could not breathe.
She caught the call on Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. A family member told 911 their female relative was found not breathing while in the shower.
Dispatcher Hayley coached the family member through 11 rounds of CPR, according to Chagrin Valley Dispatch.
The woman was conscious, alert and breathing when she arrived at the Emergency Room.
“Without the quick decision making process of Hayley, the outcome of this call may have been different,” Chagrin Valley Dispatch wrote in the post.
The center awarded Dispatcher Hayley with a Life Saver Pin for her service and life-saving efforts.
