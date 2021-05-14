Cleveland Clinic shipping medical supplies to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Inside an unmarked warehouse in Euclid, Cleveland Clinic workers have been racing across the floor on forklifts, loading pallets of personal protective equipment onto trucks before they’re shipped overseas to battle the surging COVID-19 pandemic in India.
“The need is definitely dire there with cases going up,” said Steve Pohlman, the Interim Chief of Supply Chain Support for the clinic. “It will help them, definitely.”
Because cases in the United States, and by extension Ohio, have gone down, the clinic has a surplus of equipment it can send to the Indian Red Cross for distribution.
More than 100 pallets containing boxes of medical gloves, face masks, shoe covers, and other critical items have been loaded onto seven semi-trucks.
The clinic is also supplying cots to help make up for the growing shortage of hospital beds in India.
“It is very gratifying,” Pohlman told 19 News. “It feels good to be in a position to help other folks.”
Pohlman said the effort was spearheaded by a group of Cleveland Clinic caregivers who have ties to India.
“We have a lot of caregivers that have a lot of family and friends over there. That’s where the request came from,” he said. “Those physicians started having conversations and made the plea for help.”
He said they went to the executive leadership team and asked what could be done.
Shortly thereafter, Pohlman’s team was tasked with coming up with a solution.
