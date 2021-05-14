Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing 94-year-old, raping 74-year-old

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cornelius Pames Jr. pleaded guilty to killing a 94-year-old woman and raping a 74-year-old woman in 2018.
Both women were visiting from Honduras and were spending the summer in Cleveland with family.
The brutal attack happened inside a home on Gertrude Avenue on Sept. 17, 2018.
Eusebia Garcia died from her injuries.
Cleveland police said Pames entered the home by pushing in a window air conditioner unit and crawling through the window.
Once inside, he smothered Garcia with a pillow, assaulted the 74-year-old woman and stole valuables.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office connected Pames’ DNA to the scene of the crime.
Pames pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempt murder.
“Eucebia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We will hold Pames accountable for his horrific actions.”
He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan on June 17.
Pames went to prison in 2012 in connection with a burglary and was convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping as a teenager.
