Cleveland Police Mounted Unit find missing pony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Mounted Unit helped find French Fry, a pony who went missing yesterday.
French Fry had been giving pony rides to kids in Kerruish Park when a motorcycle spooked him and he took off into a wooded area.
Sgt. Joe O’Neill and Officer Scott Sieger, along with their horses Chex and Jim, rode around today looking for French Fry.
French Fry came out of the woods after sensing the other horses.
French Fry is safe and reunited with his owner.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.