Confusion for small business owners regarding masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
The Centers for Disease Control has announced that anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask in most outdoor or indoor settings, but the latest guideline from Ohio governor Mike DeWine is that the state’s COVID protocols, including those involving mask wearing, will remain in effect until June 2nd.
As you can imagine that has led to some confusion among Ohioans, specifically small business owners who may now be dealing with customers who, following CDC guidelines may walk into their businesses without wearing a mask.
Connie McDonald, along with her daughter Lydia are co-owners of Elite Repeat in Willoughby and Connie admits the whole disconnect between the state and the CDC makes it tough on small business owners.
“It’s confusing, I think people don’t know, am I supposed to follow the CDC guidelines or am I supposed to follow the state guidelines and what should I do in each store and restaurant,” she said.
Down the street at Finestra Gallery owner Lisa Longo said she has had no problem with her customers following the mask mandate to this point and doesn’t expect any problem moving forward but admits the dueling guidelines are confusing.
“I was considering putting up a sign that said if you’re not vaccinated, please wear a mask, I have not fully decided whether I am going to do that or not,” Longo said.
Longo expects most people will just come in an ask if they need to wear a mask but she also said she doesn’t want to and will not start asking people if they are vaccinated.
Lydia McDonald feels the same way.
“I don’t want to do that, I’ve got tons of things I’ve got to do and one off them is being a cop,” McDonald said, “I really wish there was better protection that was not on the small business owner.”
By June 2nd part of the problem will go away as the state and CDC guidelines will be aligned but at that point those who are not vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks and at this point that appears as if it will be very difficult to enforce.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.