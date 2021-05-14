East Cleveland Salvation Army hosts third vaccination clinic

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s Salvation Army on Doan Avenue hosted a vaccination clinic today for the third time, aiming to help the community fight back against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I just feel like I’m going to be safe, you know what I’m saying?” Charles Davis, who received his first dose, said. He also provided advice for anyone who still hasn’t taken their shot: “Get it. Stop playing Russian Roulette with your life.”
Salvation Army’s Major Brian Glasco said today’s clinic was a little smaller than the previous two. While the first clinic a few months ago drew in over 350 people, today’s target was closer to just 70.
“People are still hesitant to get the vaccine,” Glasco said. He added people are still nervous about what they perceive to be the unknown about the vaccine.
“They just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “They wanted to wait to see what people experienced long term.”
But Major Glasco also saw others finally make the decision to get the shot, including his mother-in-law, Joan.
“After it was over, she took a deep breath and said, ‘it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,’” he explained.
The Salvation Army will continue to be dedicated to anything that will help build their community. “Doesn’t even matter what some of the nay-sayers say. if it’s going to benefit the community then we’re going to be here,” Major Glasco said.
