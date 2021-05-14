METRO RTA pop-up vaccination clinic

METRO RTA pop-up vaccine clinic will be May 21. (Source: Metro RTA Release)
By Nicole Meyer | May 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 3:04 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is teaming up with Summit County Public Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

METRO is offering free transportation to and from vaccination appointments or sites with digital or printed proof of appointment or a pop-up event flier.

People who get their vaccines at the METRO pop-up site will get a 7-Day bus pass through EZfare.

No appointment is necessary.

Attendees should be age 18 or older and bring ID.

For more information, click here.

