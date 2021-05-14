Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable weekend; small chance of rain Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Large area of high pressure sitting right over Ohio today. Sunshine in the forecast. A few fair weather cumulus clouds popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. All is clear tonight and not quite as chilly. We dip into the 40s overnight. A weak disturbance will be approaching the area tomorrow. Some high clouds rolling in. Afternoon temperatures well in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Sunday will be more mostly cloudy. I did throw in isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Most of the day, however, will be dry. Around 70 degrees once again for a high.