Northeast Ohio woman fires back at Ohio State over massage sex “scheme” allegations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firing back at The Ohio State University, a Cleveland-area massage therapist is defending her name, after a university report alleged that she targeted Ohio State football players for sex by offering massages.
“Honestly, what bothers me the most is them saying that I targeted these young men,” Robyn Bassani, of Parma, told 19 News Friday, one day after the university released its report.
Ohio State did not name Bassani in its report, but her identity was revealed in a related report on the State Medical Board of Ohio’s website, which is public record.
Bassani said a complaint was filed against her with the medical board in March 2020.
She tells 19 News the complaint was filed by a former Ohio State football player with whom she previously within a romantic relationship, but not a professional relationship.
The medical board informed the university of the complaint.
The law firm of Barnes & Thornburg was brought in by the university several months ago to help investigate the matter.
As part of the university’s independent investigation, former and current players were interviewed, along with coaches and staff.
Bassani was also interviewed.
“They were erring on the side of bullying anytime I would say ‘don’t know,’” said Bassani.
According to a statement by Ohio State, Bassani, 41, “engaged in inappropriate and exploitative behavior targeting members of the Ohio State football team.” The statement goes on to say: “her actions were part of a scheme to exploit football student-athletes and were in violation of her state license.”
“Yes I would drive two hours (from Cleveland to Columbus). They paid me, no I was not a prostitute. No I never exchanged sexual favors for money. It’s all ridiculous,” said Bassani.
The university’s report alleges Bassani gave massages only to 20 players and that sexual acts were involved with five other players.
Bassani denies the allegations.
Bassani told 19 News she did have sexual relationships with two players but said it was consensual and also said she didn’t have a professional relationship with either one of the men while she was in a relationship with them.
Ohio State said it “does not believe the massage therapist’s actions trigger NCAA rules or form the basis for NCAA violations. While no self-reporting is required, Ohio State proactively shared the exploitative behavior with the NCAA, and a report has been made to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.”
“I’m human being who has children, who worked very hard to get where I am and for them to take what they know and dump this on me like this, to avoid getting mud on their faces, I just don’t understand how they sleep at night, knowing what they’ve done,” Bassani told us.
19 News reached out to the university for comment. Benjamin Johnson, the Director of Media Relations for Ohio State, told us: “I would just say that the report speaks for itself.”
Bassani doesn’t face any charges and there is no criminal investigation into the matter.
But, two months ago, she did voluntarily surrender her massage license.
According to the State Medical Board of Ohio, Bassani permanently surrendered her license “to practice massage therapy, in lieu of further investigation pursuant to prohibitions related to engaging in sexual misconduct with one or more clients, including making inappropriate sexual comments to and having sexual interactions with massage therapy clients and/or potential clients. Effective 3/30/21.”
“I was told by the state board that I had two choices: I could surrender my license or be cited and it would likely go to a hearing where the players would be subpoenaed to testify on open public record. I would rather bite the bullet for them and lose my license rather than to put them through that,” Bassani told 19 News.
According to Ohio State, Bassani has been banned from the university’s campus and from having any interaction with members of Ohio State athletics.
19 News also reached out Friday to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
A spokesperson said they did receive the report for Ohio State.
She said the prosecutor’s office will “vet the report to ensure appropriate due diligence is exercised internally and ascertain whether there are charges would be appropriate for the situation.”
