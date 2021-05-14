Ohio law enforcement officers who worked during pandemic would get $1,000 payment under AG’s proposal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s lawmakers to consider distributing a $1,000 payment to law enforcement officers who worked during the pandemic.
The state’s attorney general said the health crisis was particularly difficult for Ohio law enforcement officers because of their inability to work from home and the constant need to directly interact with others.
“While we can never say thank you enough to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities said, we do have the ability to utilize federal funding to appropriately honor this service and to publicly demonstrate out firm support for peace officers and the law enforcement profession,” Yost wrote in a letter to the governor, House Speaker Bob Cupp, and Senate President Matt Huffman.
Yost proposed that at least $1,000 payments be given to Ohio law enforcement officers, eligible if they worked during the pandemic, through federal pandemic relief funds distributed to the state.
“My staff has reviewed federal guidance and assured me that the use of federal funding in this way is permissible,” the attorney general explained.
In support of his proposal, Yost said the state of Florida has recently announced a similar program for first responders.
