7 people injured in Geauga County Amish buggy accident

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were transported to a local trauma center after a car crashed into an Amish buggy Thursday evening.
The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Old State Road in Parkman Township.
Firefighters said the car was heavily damaged and the buggy was destroyed.
A total of seven people inside the buggy were rushed by EMS to a local medical center with what officials said are “varying degrees of injuries.”
Middlefield firefighters, Farmington firefighters, Bristol firefighters, Community Care Ambulance, Troy firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers all assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.