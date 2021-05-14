Suburban Cleveland pediatric practice at center for start of 3 vaccine trials involving children under 11 years old

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Children’s vaccines are the next weapon in the battle against coronavirus, according to pediatrician Dr. Shelly Senders.
“We get to herd immunity faster and to get to a point where everyone is back in school,” said Dr. Senders.
Ohio has 86% of its students back in class full-time, but that’s not the case in other states like Delaware at 5.6% and Pennsylvania at 12%.
As a result, Pfizer has three pediatric vaccine trials ready to begin: One for kids 5 to 11, another from 2 to 5, and then 6 months to 2 years old.
Families in the Senders Pediatric practice are ready to help.
“How children have responded to this vaccine study is amazing,” said Senders.
Dr. Senders had 173 of the 2,200 patients in the first Pfizer trial for kids 12 and older, but he won’t have as many in the next three starting next month.
“Nationwide, every site is only allowed to take 30 to 35, so we’re sort of, our hands are sort of tied,” said Senders. “We have over 500 people who want to participate in the next study, so there will be a lot of disappointed people because that’s beyond my control.”
Dr. Senders is also working with Novavax, the fourth company with vaccine trials, a more traditional animal-derived vaccine instead of the rDNA vaccine of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
“It really is gratifying,” said Dr. Senders. “It’s a Walter Mitty dream. It’s an opportunity to make a difference.”
