Top tourism sites adjust to new CDC guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the country reopens with new recommendations for those who are vaccinated, the travel and tourism industry tries to make a rebound.
The 19 News Vaccine Team found many top tourist attractions are easing restrictions just in time for summer.
If you’re ready to hop on a plane for vacation, take a train or use any kind of mass transit, you’ll still need to wear a mask, according to the CDC, even if you’re vaccinated.
But once you get to your destination, you may not need it.
Here’s a look at what some tourist attractions are doing.
Disney theme parks
Disney World and Disney Land will start easing some coronavirus restrictions.
The theme park is getting rid of temperature checks, but you’ll still need to bring your masks.
Las Vegas casinos
Feel like taking a gamble and making a trip to Las Vegas?
Many casinos are starting to drop their mask requirements.
The gaming control board in Nevada won’t require or stop casinos from confirming guests are vaccinated, according to CNN.
It’s up to casinos in the state whether they want to have more restrictive coronavirus guidance.
Airline industry changes
If you want to work in the travel industry, some companies like Delta Airlines are requiring the Covid-19 shot.
Delta encourages current employees to get vaccinated, but for new hires the vaccine will be required.
Delta said 60 percent of their 75,000 employees have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Companies can legally require employees and new hires get vaccinated, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
