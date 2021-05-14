2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Postal Service rolls out mobile unit in Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

The Shaker Finance Station has been closed since November 2020
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile post office will serve residents in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood on the first Saturday of the month, starting July 3.

You’ll be able to purchase stamps, package mailing and money orders at the mobile post office.

Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and first Saturday of the month. The mobile unit will park at 2855 E. 130th St in Cleveland.

The announcement comes after Cleveland councilperson Blake Griffin publicly called for the USPS to immediately reopen their location in the Buckeye neighborhood.

The Shaker Finance Station abruptly closed in Nov. 2020 after an incident.

United States Sen. Sherrod Brown also sent a letter in support of their request.

A spokesperson for USPS said that operations at the post office remain temporarily suspended. USPS plans to reopen the finance station by Oct. 2021 with additional security measures, she said.

