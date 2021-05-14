USPS introduces mobile unit in Buckeye neighborhood after Cleveland councilperson calls to reopen post office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile post office will serve residents in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood starting May 24, the United States Postal Service announced Friday.
The announcement comes days after Cleveland councilperson Blake Griffin publicly called for the USPS to immediately reopen their location in the Buckeye neighborhood.
The Shaker Finance Station abruptly closed in Nov. 2020.
Local residents and advocate groups joined councilperson Griffin on Tuesday, urging the USPS to reopen the post office.
United States Sen. Sherrod Brown also sent a letter in support of their request.
A spokesperson for USPS said on Friday that operations at the post office remain temporarily suspended. USPS plans to reopen the finance station by Oct. 2021 with additional security measures, she said.
You’ll be able to purchase stamps, package mailing and money orders at the mobile post office.
Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday and Thursday. The mobile unit will park at 2855 E. 130th St.
