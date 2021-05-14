Witness testimony continues in trial for man accused of killing three people at a party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Witnesses taking center stage as they take the stand in the trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas.
He’s accused of killing three men in Cleveland at a New Year’s Eve Party in 2018.
Some of the people who were at the party told the jury what they saw that night.
“I was sitting on the bed and I heard the shots,” said Terrell Williams, witness.
The partygoers testified that they did not actually see the shooter.
A police officer who responded to the shooting three years ago also testified on Friday.
The prosecution showed some of the officer’s bodycam footage from the night of the killings.
Curtiss Jones from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office testified to the trace evidence that was left on the victims’ clothing.
The victims of the shooting are Delvante Johnson, Toshan Banks, and Devaughn Gibson.
Witness testimony will continue next week.
