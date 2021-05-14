17-year-old boy goes missing after fight with father, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says

17-year-old boy goes missing after fight with father, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says
MISSING: William Jarrel Wright (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams | May 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 11:20 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing.

William Jarrel Wright, of Amherst Township, left home after a fight with his father, authorities said.

He was last seen April 29, according to a department Facebook post.

Wright stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 120 pounds.

His eyes are brown. His hair is black.

Police do not have a description of the clothing Wright wore when he was last seen.

Call Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Det. Lottman at 440-329-3749 if you see William Jarrel Wright or know his location.

You can also call dispatch at 440-329-3710.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.