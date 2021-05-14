17-year-old boy goes missing after fight with father, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing.
William Jarrel Wright, of Amherst Township, left home after a fight with his father, authorities said.
He was last seen April 29, according to a department Facebook post.
Wright stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 120 pounds.
His eyes are brown. His hair is black.
Police do not have a description of the clothing Wright wore when he was last seen.
Call Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Det. Lottman at 440-329-3749 if you see William Jarrel Wright or know his location.
You can also call dispatch at 440-329-3710.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
