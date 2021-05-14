24 year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I just hope the police catch him before somebody else do because she was loved out here.”
That’s what 24-year-old Christina Robinson’s brother feels and thinks about his sister being murder in her upstairs apartment on the morning of May 13.
He said she was loved, missed, and maybe even avenged.
“You could have handled that in a whole nother different way, a whole nother different way. It’s lots of females out here. You killing one, now you’re about to spend the rest of your life in jail or you gone end up getting killed. I’m just being honest.”
Cleveland Police told 19 News that they responded to a call for shots fired in the St. Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue neighborhood around 3:45 a.m.
When they got to the upstairs unit on 1024 East 74th St., they found Christina dead of a gunshot wound to her chest.
Police have identified a person of interest.
When asked her brother said it was her abusive boyfriend.
“Do you feel he did shoot her? I know he did. I know he did. Everybody on the street knew he was abusive to her. But she always tried to make him look like a good man though. Because that was the type of person she was. She was a good person.”
A downstairs neighbor was used to hearing them argue.
“Sounded like they were slamming each other all the time. It was a very volatile relationship, toxic.”
Mary Dunson was asleep when the shots rang out in the middle of the night.
“I heard it. It was sad. I heard gunshots. It happened right over my head. I tried to warn her. He seemed like a loose cannon. Whoever know this guy turn him in. He’s dangerous.”
Again her brother, who didn’t want to give his name or be seen on TV.
“Love is blind. So my message to these females out here, if any man decides to raise a hand slip, and leave him. Because if he’s got the b**** to raise a hand at you, he’s got the b**** to kill you as well.”
The person of interest is still at large. Police, who are still investigating the murder, need your help to find him.
