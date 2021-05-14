42-year-old man dies after crashing into tree, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man died Thursday after crashing his car into a tree near an Akron home.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Akron police said. His identity is not currently released.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of N. Howard Street, according to police.
APD traffic investigators are working to learn if an unknown medical condition caused the crash.
Police will continue investigating this wreck.
