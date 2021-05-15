Cleveland U.S. Post Office sorting facility loses power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Service facility on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland lost power Saturday.
Saturday afternoon workers waited in the parking lot outside the facility, while Cleveland Public Power crews attempted to restore power.
The facility attempted to use several generators in the meantime.
A spokesman for the postal service confirmed that the facility did lose power, but said that they had generators running and that the lights were on.
“An electrician is on-site working on the issue,” she wrote in an email Saturday.
She did not say if the power outage would delay deliveries.
