Community to gather for ‘Unity Against Hate’ rally in downtown Cleveland

Rally organizers said they’re taking a stand to “show solidarity with Asian Americans and minority groups subject to increasing hate incidents.”

A woman holds a sign that reads "Stop Asian Hate." A rally happening Saturday in Cleveland will call for an end to the increase in violence against Asian Americans and other minorities. (Source: WTOC)
By Avery Williams | May 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community will gather Saturday afternoon for a rally at Public Square.

The “Unity Against Hate” rally happening in Cleveland is one of many taking place Saturday across the United States, according to a press release.

“The nationwide rally is to show compassion and solidarity in wake of the rising hate incidents against Asian Americans and other minority groups,” organizers wrote in the press release.

There will be a call for action and a call for unity, according to the release.

People will meet at 2 p.m. with the rally ending at 4 p.m.

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association of Ohio organized the event.

Watch a livestream of the rally in the video player below.

