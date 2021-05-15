Community to gather for ‘Unity Against Hate’ rally in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community will gather Saturday afternoon for a rally at Public Square.
The “Unity Against Hate” rally happening in Cleveland is one of many taking place Saturday across the United States, according to a press release.
“The nationwide rally is to show compassion and solidarity in wake of the rising hate incidents against Asian Americans and other minority groups,” organizers wrote in the press release.
There will be a call for action and a call for unity, according to the release.
People will meet at 2 p.m. with the rally ending at 4 p.m.
Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association of Ohio organized the event.
Watch a livestream of the rally in the video player below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.