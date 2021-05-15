Funny Bus kicks off comedy tours of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-passenger, open-air comedy club on wheels took to the streets of Cleveland Saturday, treating customers to a part-comedy, part-history tour of Cleveland.
Two tours departed from Collision Bend Brewery at 1250 Old River Road in the Flats, according to a company media release.
The Funny Bus takes guests through several parts of Downtown and through surrounding parts of the city, including Ohio City, Tremont, and the Flats.
The trip is part sight-seeing tour, part comedy show featuring local comedians who entertain and interact with acts, the release said.
Guests can bring their own beer and wine in sealed containers, according to the release. Small coolers that fit under the seats or on a guest’s lap are allowed.
