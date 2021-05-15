Headed to downtown Cleveland? Several roads are closed Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several roads are closed Saturday morning in downtown Cleveland while a helicopter lifts window-washing equipment to the roof of the PNC building.
The closures begin at 7 a.m. An email to downtown residents said the roads will reopen before or at noon.
Here is a list of the closures:
- E. 9th Street between Walnut Avenue and Prospect Avenue
- Euclid Avenue between E. 6th Street and E. 12 Street
- Chester Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 12th Street
- Vincent Avenue between E. 6th Street and E. 9th Street
The roads are closed to cars and pedestrian traffic, according to the email sent to downtown residents.
Stay with 19 News for your traffic updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.