2 injured in shooting near Parma Heights coffee shop, police say

2 injured in shooting near Parma Heights coffee shop, police say
Source: Parma Heights Police Department (Source: Parma Heights Police Department)
By Avery Williams | May 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 8:10 AM

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting near a coffee shop in Parma Heights.

Police said one person is under arrest in connection to the incident.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Pearl Road, according to police.

Police said the shots were fired in a parking lot near Arabica Coffeehouse and Hookah Bar.

The victims are in stable condition.

No information on the arrested person is currently available, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.