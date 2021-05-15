2 injured in shooting near Parma Heights coffee shop, police say

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting near a coffee shop in Parma Heights.
Police said one person is under arrest in connection to the incident.
It happened around 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Pearl Road, according to police.
Police said the shots were fired in a parking lot near Arabica Coffeehouse and Hookah Bar.
The victims are in stable condition.
No information on the arrested person is currently available, police said.
This is a developing story.
