Man dies after Corvette strikes utility pole, stop sign, and garage; Then flips onto another car and catches fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man died after the Corvette he was driving crashed into a utility pole and then caught fire.
The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Russell and Manning Avenues, according to a media release from the Akron police.
A Chevrolet Corvette was headed westbound on Russell Avenue near Manning Avenue when the driver lost control, the release said. The vehicle crossed over the northeast corner of the intersection and struck a utility pole.
The Corvette then continued westbound across Manning Avenue, struck a stop sign, and then a garage in the 1100 block of Manning Avenue, according to the release.
The car finally came to rest on top of an unoccupied Chevrolet Impala parked inside the garage.
The Corvette caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene, according to police.
A passenger in the vehicle was able to get out of the car and was taken to the hospital by a citizen, police say. His condition is unknown.
The properties at 1178 and 1180 Manning Avenue sustained substantial damage in the crash.
Police say that speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.