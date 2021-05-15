Ohio reports single-day increase of 919 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,090,276 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a coronavirus briefing for Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 919 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 176,208 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,956 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 7,974 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
