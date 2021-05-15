Urban Kutz Barbershop offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Urban Kutz Barbershop has two locations that will give the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who wants it.
On Saturday between noon and 4:30 p.m. anyone who walked into the Urban Kutz Barbershop 4491 Pearl Rd Location could receive the first dose of the Phizer vaccine — no appointment needed.
In three weeks, patients will return for their second dose.
“It’s a forgotten population of people that do not have access to the vaccine because they do not speak English, still have a flip phone, no internet access, no knowledge of how to navigate the appointment process, or no phone, tablet or laptop at all,” said Greg Besley, a barber at Urban Kutz. “We have always set the bar for barbershops globally.”
