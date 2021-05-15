61-year-woman reported missing after driving away from Warren home

MISSING: Brenda Francis (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
By Avery Williams | May 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 1:31 PM

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old woman who is missing.

Brenda Francis drove away from home on Saturday morning and hasn’t returned, according a Missing Endangered Adult Alert.

She was last seen on North Road in Warren. She was driving a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Ohio license plate number JFG237.

Francis stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 200 pounds. Her hair is short and gray. Her eyes are blue.

Authorities said Francis was last seen wearing blue jeans with a pastel top. Her shoes are green, yellow, white and blue.

Brenda Francis was driving a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Ohio license plate number JFG237. (Source: Ohio Attorney General)

Call 911 if you see Brenda Francis or a red Pontiac with plate number JFG237.

