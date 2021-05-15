61-year-woman reported missing after driving away from Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old woman who is missing.
Brenda Francis drove away from home on Saturday morning and hasn’t returned, according a Missing Endangered Adult Alert.
She was last seen on North Road in Warren. She was driving a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Ohio license plate number JFG237.
Francis stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 200 pounds. Her hair is short and gray. Her eyes are blue.
Authorities said Francis was last seen wearing blue jeans with a pastel top. Her shoes are green, yellow, white and blue.
Keep your eye out for this type of car.
Call 911 if you see Brenda Francis or a red Pontiac with plate number JFG237.
