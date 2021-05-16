Cleveland Burger Week starts Monday; here’s where to find the $6 special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From smashed to veggie and everything in between, Cleveland Burger Week is returning with flavors sure to rock your tastebuds.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in Cleveland Burger Week, which kicks off Monday and wraps up July 17.

During that time, you will have the chance to devour any of the available burgers for just $6.

Click here to download your burger week passport. If you collect at least five stamps, you’ll be eligible to enter a gift card raffle.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

49 Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

American Burger Bar

Ballantine

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

Cafe Avalon

Craggy Bogland’s

Crust

The Flat Iron

Flip Side

Shuffleboard

Gourmet Guy Cafe

The Green Kitchen

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Hofbräuhaus Cleveland

House of Creole

Immigrant Son Brewery

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City

Nora’s Public House

North High Brewing

Old River Tap and Social

Panini’s Bar and Grill

Pizza 216

Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits

Rollhouse

Rumrunners

Rustie

Sauced Taproom and Kitchen

Scalpers Bar and Grille

Shake Shack

Sibling Revelry Brewing

Sirna’s

Sol

Southern Tier Brewery

Stevenson’s Bar and Grill

Swenson’s Drive-In

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

The Brew Kettle

The Gateway Diner

The Ivy

The Jolly Scholar

The Tavern of Mayfield

The Wild Goose

The Winchester Music Tavern

Toli

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Twisted Tain

Wahlburgers

