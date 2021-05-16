2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Burger Week starts Monday; here’s where to find the $6 special

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From smashed to veggie and everything in between, Cleveland Burger Week is returning with flavors sure to rock your tastebuds.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in Cleveland Burger Week, which kicks off Monday and wraps up July 17.

During that time, you will have the chance to devour any of the available burgers for just $6.

Click here to download your burger week passport. If you collect at least five stamps, you’ll be eligible to enter a gift card raffle.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

  • 49 Street Tavern
  • All Saints Public House
  • American Burger Bar
  • Ballantine
  • Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
  • Cafe Avalon
  • Craggy Bogland’s
  • Crust
  • The Flat Iron
  • Flip Side
  • Shuffleboard
  • Gourmet Guy Cafe
  • The Green Kitchen
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Hatfield’s Goode Grub
  • Hofbräuhaus Cleveland
  • House of Creole
  • Immigrant Son Brewery
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Nano Brew Cleveland
  • Ninja City
  • Nora’s Public House
  • North High Brewing
  • Old River Tap and Social
  • Panini’s Bar and Grill
  • Pizza 216
  • Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits
  • Rollhouse
  • Rumrunners
  • Rustie
  • Sauced Taproom and Kitchen
  • Scalpers Bar and Grille
  • Shake Shack
  • Sibling Revelry Brewing
  • Sirna’s
  • Sol
  • Southern Tier Brewery
  • Stevenson’s Bar and Grill
  • Swenson’s Drive-In
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • The Brew Kettle
  • The Gateway Diner
  • The Ivy
  • The Jolly Scholar
  • The Tavern of Mayfield
  • The Wild Goose
  • The Winchester Music Tavern
  • Toli
  • Tony K’s Bar & Grille
  • Twisted Tain
  • Wahlburgers

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

