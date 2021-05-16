2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Burger Week starts Monday with $7 deals

8 Best Bets for Burgers in New Orleans
(tcw-wvue)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What makes a good burger? Is it the toppings... the sauce... the bun?

With Cleveland Burger Week happening soon, you’ll have the chance to find the answer.

Cleveland Burger Week is returning from July 10 to July 16.

More than 50 restaurants are participating, offering delicious burger deals for just $7.

Click here to download your burger week passport.

If you collect at least five stamps, you’ll be eligible to enter a gift card raffle.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

