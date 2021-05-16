Cleveland Taco Week starts Monday with 15 participating restaurants

Cleveland Taco Week starts Monday with 15 participating restaurants (Source: Evgeny Krivosheev)
By Avery Williams | May 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 12:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you dream of guacamole and salsa? You’re in luck! This week, everyday is Taco Tuesday.

Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday with 15 participating restaurants.

The $2 taco deal lasts from May 17 to May 23.

Click here to download your taco week passport. Those with five or more stamps can submit it for a chance to win prizes.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

  • 49 Street Tavern
  • Academy Tavern
  • Anejo Tequila Joint
  • Balance
  • Barrio
  • Blue Habanero
  • Bomba Taco + Bar
  • Foundry
  • Grumpy’s Cafe
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Salted Dough
  • Sol
  • Southern Tier
  • Tacologist
  • Twisted Train

