Cleveland Taco Week starts Monday with 15 participating restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you dream of guacamole and salsa? You’re in luck! This week, everyday is Taco Tuesday.
Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday with 15 participating restaurants.
The $2 taco deal lasts from May 17 to May 23.
Click here to download your taco week passport. Those with five or more stamps can submit it for a chance to win prizes.
Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
- 49 Street Tavern
- Academy Tavern
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- Balance
- Barrio
- Blue Habanero
- Bomba Taco + Bar
- Foundry
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Salted Dough
- Sol
- Southern Tier
- Tacologist
- Twisted Train
