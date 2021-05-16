Euclid man organizes 330-mile lon Bike-A-Thon against gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members, coaches, and trainers from the Little Giants Boxing Club and the Smokin’ Cyclists biked 330 miles from Cincinnati to Edgewater Park in Cleveland to oppose gun violence.
The group left Cincinnati on May 12 and stayed overnight in Xenia, Columbus, and Akron, according to a media release.
“Every time I hear gunshots ringing in my community, or see another mass shooting taking place, it is not only a reminder of the loved one we lost, but how we must absolutely come together to stop this unnecessary bloodshed from happening over and over again,” said Calvin Love, who organized the Bike-A-Thon and founder of the Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid.
Dozens of family, friends, supporters met the group at Edgewater Park Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. to celebrate their arrival.
