FBI asks for help identifying four individuals involved in 9 Northeast Ohio carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and seven local police departments are asking for the public’s help identifying four people they believe were involved in nine carjackings in Northeast Ohio.
Gina DeJesus, one of the three females who survived over a decade in captivity at a Cleveland home, is among the victims, an FBI spokesperson confirmed. She was carjacked on Thursday near the intersection of Triskett and west 127th Street.
Authorities said in a media release that the four individuals appear to have used a previously stolen vehicle to conduct each subsequent carjacking.
Victims of these carjackings report being thrown to the ground and have had guns pointed in their face; one victim was shot, according to the release.
The four suspects are in their late teens and early 20s. One is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with ear-length twists or dread-style hair. Another individual is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a short fade hairstyle.
All are considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.
The suspects were captured on surveillance inside a local convenient mart, the release said. Authorities are asking the public to contact law enforcement if they recognize any of the individuals at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.
Authorities believe the four were involved in the following carjackings:
- April 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. there was a carjacking in the area of West 117 Street and Bellaire Road.
- May 12 at approximately 11:30 a.m. there was an aggravated robbery of a vehicle in East Cleveland. A 2013 Honda Civic was stolen.
- May 13 at approximately 1:45 a.m. there was an aggravated robbery in Cleveland’s First District in the area of Triskett Road and West 127th Street. The suspect pointed a gun in the victim’s face and demanded the vehicle. A black 2020 Toyota was stolen.
- May 14 at approximately 12:10 a.m. in Willoughby a victim’s vehicle was bumped from behind. When the victim exited her vehicle to check for damage, the suspect or suspects pointed a gun in her face while another suspect placed the victim in a “bear hug.” All four suspects were verbally demanding: “We want everything.” A 2017 Toyota Rav4 and its contents were stolen. The suspects use a vehicle from the previous aggravated robbery in this aggravated robbery.
- May 14 at approximately 11:33 a.m. suspects approached two women entering their vehicle after shopping in Brooklyn. The suspects grabbed one woman by the hair and threw her to the ground. The victim said she saw a gun. A white Dodge Durango was stolen.
- May 14 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. a victim’s vehicle was stolen in Euclid. A handgun and a long gun were inside the vehicle and have not been recovered. A Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plates was stolen.
- May 15 between 2:20 a.m and 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was stolen in Euclid. The victim resisted the suspect’s demands for the vehicle and was shot in the leg. The victim remains in critical condition at this time.
- May 15 at approximately 2:37 a.m. a vehicle was stolen in Cleveland Heights. During the theft of the vehicle and an off-duty police officer was shot at by the suspects. The officer was not injured.
- May 16 at approximately 2:25 a.m. an attempted carjacking was reported in Willoughby in a hotel parking lot. Witnesses report gunshots were heard and saw four males and one female with long blonde and brown dreadlocks were observed. All five individuals were seen fleeing the area in a grey sedan.
Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police, the East Cleveland Police Department, Willoughby Police Department, Brooklyn Police Department, South Euclid Police Department, Euclid Police Department, and Cleveland Heights Police Department are involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.