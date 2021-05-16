Palestinian-Americans, supporters protest Middle East violence at Public Square in Cleveland

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Palestinian-American groups and their supporters will protest Sunday afternoon at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
The groups are calling for an immediate end to the ongoing violence in the Middle East.
“We have decided to come together to bring awareness to Northeast Ohio because we will not stand by in silence as our brothers and sisters suffer in Palestine,” organizer Ismail Khadair said in a press release.
The protest is happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Watch a livestream of the protest in the video player below.
