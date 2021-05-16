Palestinian-Americans, supporters protest Middle East violence at Public Square in Cleveland

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Weary Palestinians are somberly marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel. (Source: AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
By Avery Williams | May 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 2:03 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Palestinian-American groups and their supporters will protest Sunday afternoon at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

The groups are calling for an immediate end to the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

“We have decided to come together to bring awareness to Northeast Ohio because we will not stand by in silence as our brothers and sisters suffer in Palestine,” organizer Ismail Khadair said in a press release.

The protest is happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

