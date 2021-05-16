Pop-up mural ‘WE WEAR THE MASK’ aims to start a conversation about racism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lead artist Stina Aleah — with the help of a few local artists — has put her heart and soul into a temporary mural in the Hough neighborhood.
The mural will be up for about three months in the 7000 block of Euclid Avenue.
“We wear the Mask” is designed to expose the suppressed emotion, trauma, held by people of color, in a healthy way. It was inspired by a poem called “The Mask” adapted by Maya Angelou from an 1896 poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Many wear the mask of conformity to survive, said Aleah.
“Sometimes we have to put on a façade, or we are forced to put on a façade,” she said. “We can’t be our authentic selves whether that’s at the workplace, school, whatever the case may be.”
Graffiti HeArt implemented this project to engage residents, said Stamy Paul, of the group.
“As it relates to masks, it’s really about removing masks and liberating oneself not having to fit in and being yourself,” she said.
Danielle Price from Healthy Cleveland said they created the mural to foster healing and to give a voice to community members through a visual medium.
“In the poem that Maya is talking about she talked about how African Americans had to call children ‘ma’am.’” Price said. “They had to do what they had to do to survive.”
