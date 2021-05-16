Westlake police: Akron woman leads police on chase down I-90 after pointing gun at Crocker Park guest

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Akron woman led Westlake police on a chase down I-90 Saturday after pointing a firearm at another person at Crocker Park.
Police were called to Crocker Park shortly after 9 p.m. on reports that a person was walking about the shopping center with a handgun, according to a Westlake media release.
The subject of the call reportedly verbally threatened another person near the Hyatt Hotel and pointed a firearm at them.
Officers learned that a group of three people walked from the area toward a nearby parking garage, the release said.
Officers tied to stop the trio on the property, but the group entered a Cadillac Escalade and left the area.
A vehicle pursuit resulted and officers followed the Escalade eastbound on I-90, police said. Authorities deployed Stop Sticks to deflate the SUV’s tires.
The SUV made it to the intersection of South Marginal Road and West 140th Street before stopping.
Three women were detained without incident, according to the release. A semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle.
Police say the driver of the car, a 33-year-old Akron woman, was identified that the person who brandished a firearm at Crocker Park.
Westlake police say they expect to file charges Monday of felony fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI, driving under suspension, and using weapons while intoxicated.
A 30-year-old woman from Cleveland, who was riding in the vehicle, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, according to police. She was later released to a sober party.
A second passenger was released without charges.
No injuries were reported during the incident, the report said. No shots were fired.
