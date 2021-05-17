Akron lifts face-mask mandate for public places

“We implore all Akron residents to continue to respect the rules that our local businesses establish and to make responsible decisions based on their own vaccination status,” Ellen Lander Nischt, City of Akron Press Secretary and Senior Strategic Counsel said. “Widespread vaccination has reduced the risk of uncontrolled community spread and will provide protection to those individuals who have accessed the vaccine. However, it is highly recommended that those who have not been vaccinated still continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing since they are at a much higher risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19.”