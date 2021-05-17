Akron lifts face-mask mandate for public places

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron will no longer require people to wear face-coverings in public due to updated recommendations from the CDC, Ohio Department of Health, and Summit County Public Health.
Akron City Council rescinded the ordinance on Monday evening to take effect immediately.
The mayor’s office said the face-covering mandate is no longer necessary for everyone as accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase.
However, the mayor’s office said the mandate’s repeal, “should not discourage individuals from voluntarily wearing a face covering or discourage businesses and other places of public accommodation from establishing rules that are designed to protect the health and safety of workers and customers.”
“We implore all Akron residents to continue to respect the rules that our local businesses establish and to make responsible decisions based on their own vaccination status,” Ellen Lander Nischt, City of Akron Press Secretary and Senior Strategic Counsel said. “Widespread vaccination has reduced the risk of uncontrolled community spread and will provide protection to those individuals who have accessed the vaccine. However, it is highly recommended that those who have not been vaccinated still continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing since they are at a much higher risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19.”
