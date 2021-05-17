Boyfriend fatally shoots 32-year-old Cleveland woman, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland woman was shot to death Saturday at her home in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 12000 block of Locke Avenue, according to a Cleveland police media release.
They found Alicia M. Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics took Coleman to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where she died, according to the release.
Police say Coleman was shot by her boyfriend.
He was later arrested in Maple Heights, the release said.
The killing remains under investigation.
