Browns behind plan to better connect downtown to North Coast Harbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting from Downtown Cleveland to the lakefront may become easier thanks to a massive proposal supported by one of the city’s most famous couples.
Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns, are backing a plan to build a land bridge over State Route 2 and the railroad tracks, connecting Mall C to North Coast Harbor. The pathway would provide other another option for getting from downtown to Lake Erie, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center and FirstEnergy Stadium.
“What’s different about this proposal to me is that it’s bigger, it’s bolder, it’s grander,” Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelly told 19 News Monday. “It contemplates more green space. Instead of just being a bridge, it almost creates a park that goes over the tracks.”
Many residents told 19 News they’re excited about the proposed pedestrian walkway.
“I think it would be sweet,” said Jake Ebinger.
Nolan Adams agrees. “There are a lot of other cities that I’ve been to that have had things like that (a land bridge) and I think that would be good for the city and easier to get over there.”
The Browns worked with Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects to create renderings for the proposed project. The team also collaborated with Osborn Engineering, AoDK Architecture and CallisonRTKL.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help further Mayor Jackson’s vision for properly connecting downtown to Cleveland’s greatest natural resource, the lake,” said the Haslams. “Lakefront connectivity has long been a complicated issue for our region, and a long-term solution has been elusive.”
Kelley said the city applied to the Ohio Department of Transportation for federal funding through a Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) application. The funding would allow the city to conduct a number of studies and assessments related to the proposal.
Besides the land bridge, the plan also includes renovations to the North Coast Harbor. Possibilities include a plaza, ice skating rink and playground.
“We recognize that there is a long road ahead for a project of this magnitude. Still, it must start with a vision, which will be appropriately studied, vetted and modified based on input from community stakeholders. We greatly appreciate the City’s leadership and commitment to transforming the Lakefront and look forward to supporting the City as it engages in a community dialogue to understand better what is best for our region,” the Haslams said.
The initial price tag on the proposal is over $200 million.
