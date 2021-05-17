Cavaliers reflect on 50-loss season, look ahead to better things

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It wasn’t that long ago that it was routine for the Cavaliers to win 50 games in a season.
This year, they lost 50, as the post-LeBron rebuild capped off its third year.
The question is, are they moving in the right direction? Even the 50 losses are a bit misleading; they only played 72 games, not the usual 82, so ... it’s worse.
Is this young nucleus a group that’ll eventually get ‘em back on track? Tough to tell, because even as the young players developed, key veterans like Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. were on the shelf for much of the season, leading to loss ... after loss ... after loss.
“I do think on some individual levels we saw a lot of improvement,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following Sunday night’s season-ending loss to the Nets. “Just the lack of consistency in the group, you know, ‘who was on the floor’?, I think hurt us, and was just a lot to overcome.”
Still, the core four ... Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro ... all continued to make strides, with Sexton throwing down 24 a game.
“I’m excited,” Sexton said. “I’m excited to have a group of guys coming back, for sure I’m excited to work with a group of guys we know is coming back. Now we just gotta lock in together, lock in individually as well, make sure we come back being better for the team”
In other words, remember how they felt down the stretch, losing 12 of their final 13, and use it.
“I want our guys to leave this tonight hungry for more, and better things,” Bickerstaff said.
