Cleveland Taco Week offers $2 tacos: see list of participating restaurants

By Steph Krane | May 17, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 7:03 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Taco Tuesday is taking place all week in Cleveland.

From May 17-23, restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week are offering special menus of $2 tacos. You must order at least three tacos to get the deal.

You can also print a passport to keep track of your taco endeavors.

Here are the participating restaurants:

  • 49th Street Tavern
  • Academy Tavern
  • Añejo Tequila Joint
  • Balance Pan-Asian Grille
  • Barrio Tacos
  • Blue Habanero
  • Bomba Taco + Bar
  • The Foundry
  • Grumpy’s Cafe
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Slated Dough
  • Sol
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co.
  • Tacologist
  • Twisted Taino

