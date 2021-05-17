Cleveland Taco Week offers $2 tacos: see list of participating restaurants

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Taco Tuesday is taking place all week in Cleveland.
From May 17-23, restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week are offering special menus of $2 tacos. You must order at least three tacos to get the deal.
You can also print a passport to keep track of your taco endeavors.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Academy Tavern
- Añejo Tequila Joint
- Balance Pan-Asian Grille
- Barrio Tacos
- Blue Habanero
- Bomba Taco + Bar
- The Foundry
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Slated Dough
- Sol
- Southern Tier Brewing Co.
- Tacologist
- Twisted Taino
