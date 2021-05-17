Grand jury indicts Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee accused of killing coworker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee who allegedly shot and killed a coworker was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.
Christopher Riddick, 34, was indicted on the charge of aggravated murder for killing Shawn Fann, 30, of Akron.
Cuyahoga Falls Police Sgt. Dan Randall said Riddick confronted Fann in the restaurant in the 400 block of Howe Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on April 8 and shot him in the chest.
Riddick then allegedly fled the restaurant on foot, but was arrested a short time later in the area.
Fann was pronounced dead at Akron City Hospital.
Riddick is being held on a $1 million bond at the Summit County Jail and will be arraigned May 25.
McDonald’s Corporation released the following statement about the incident:
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our incredible team member as a result of this senseless and tragic incident. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and any other support they may need at this time and are working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”
