Grand jury indicts North Olmsted hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a hit-and-run driver accused of leaving a 70-year-old North Olmsted man seriously hurt in the street.
Christopher Garcia, 37, was indicted on the charge of not stopping after an accident.
North Olmsted police said Garcia stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 and then fled the scene.
According to police, Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home when a car hit a utility pole.
Ruscin ran outside and while he was helping the first driver police said he was struck by Garcia’s red Hummer.
Paramedics rushed Ruscin to the hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally.
He also broke his femur, pelvis and sternum and still needs a walker to help him get around.
Garcia remains out on bond and will be arraigned on June 8.
