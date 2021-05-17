State of Ohio hopes to waive overpaid pandemic unemployment funds during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you received an overpayment from unemployment during the pandemic, the State of Ohio is trying to find a way to help you keep that money by not paying it back.
The Interim Director of Ohio Job and Family Services Matt Damschroder said, “It is clear that wide-scale fraud and overpayments have been experienced nationwide during this global pandemic.”
Overpayments through the traditional and pandemic unemployment systems were typically less than $5,000 dollars.
Money unemployed workers have likely already spent and would be hard-pressed to pay back.
Money was paid out by the state in error, where no fraud was involved.
“We are currently working on a waiver policy for non-fraud overpayments. That policy must align with federal law and guidance, some of which were only issued recently. This may allow us to establish blanket waivers to individuals who have been overpaid through no fault of their own in certain circumstances,” Interim Director Damschroder said.
Fraud overpayments from the unemployment system amount to $465 million.
The ODJFS says the fraud overpayments were money applied for illegally through the unemployment system.
Non-fraud overpayments since the beginning of the pandemic amount to approximately $1.7 billion.
Non-fraud, according to ODJFS, is defined as money sent to people who qualified for unemployment during the pandemic who received checks larger than what they actually qualified for.
But the overpayment was through no fault of their own and was a mistake by either the agency or an employer.
Some greater Cleveland area residents tell 19 News they have been overpaid by $2,500 in some cases and $5,000 in others.
“There are opportunities for collections, but the federal rules also allow for an opportunity for waiver when the error is on the agency’s part or when it’s essentially the right thing to do,” Damschroder said.
The Interim Director of ODJFS says as Ohio enters the recovery phase of the pandemic, it’s clear that workers are no longer out of work because of the pandemic.
The extra $300 for the unemployed will end on June 26th. Damshroder says that’s enough time for people to get vaccinated and find work. The money was only intended to be temporary.
