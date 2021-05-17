‘I’ve not been able to sleep, my hair’s falling out’: Judge grants elderly woman restraining order against her Mentor property manager

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - For weeks now, 19 News has been investigating allegations against a Mentor property manager.
Bryan Mansfield is accused of harassing elderly residents, neglecting to fix their maintenance requests, and even road rage.
“Now this becomes a little bit more complicated given the fact that Mr. Mansfield, you apparently appear to be the property manager of the condominium complex where both of you live,” a Lake County Judge said to Mansfield in court on Monday morning.
Imagine having to file an order of protection against your own property manager; that’s what it came down to for 81-year-old Phyllis Rosenbaum, who claims her property manager, Bryan Mansfield, has been terrorizing her for more than a year.
“It’s been stressful,” said Rosenbaum. “I’ve not been able to sleep. My hair’s falling out. I have an upset stomach all the time. It’s just been a constant barrage of aggravating me.”
A Lake County judge granted Rosenbaum a five-year restraining order against the property manager of Meadowlawn Condominiums, Bryan Mansfield.
The property manager lives right across the hall from Rosenbaum. She said when Mansfield’s harassment escalated, she made the decision to get a Ring camera. Thanks to the video evidence captured on that camera, Mansfield is now facing criminal charges.
“Finally, something and thank you to channel 19 who got this whole thing going after years of trying to get some help here,” said Patty Stanton, who also lives at Meadowlawn.
On Friday, the Mentor prosecutors’ office filed criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges against Mansfield.
19 News reached out to Mansfield’s attorney, Matthew Rambo, about those charges and was told he was unaware of them.
Rosenbaum is not alone. Dozens of other residents have reached out to 19 News with claims about the property manager.
“It’s unconscionable that this board would support such bad behavior,” Stanton said. “We have been terrorized by this man for years, and the board just condones absolutely everything that he does.”
Patty Stanton said she went without heat for a month and a half.
“I finally got heat because he got a letter from my attorney saying give this senior citizen her heat; he sent me a letter calling me a liar,” Stanton said of Mansfield.
On Monday, the property manager was still employed at Meadowlawn Condominiums. Kelly Kennedy’s attempts to interview Mansfield and the board’s president have been denied.
“If you’re a single senior woman here, you don’t have a chance,” Stanton said. “Then, for a year and a half now, my phone has been blocked. I can’t call for help in an emergency, and there’s many of us here that our phones are blocked.”
A judge granted a five-year order of protection to Rosenbaum against Mansfield. He is not allowed to come within 500 feet of her, with the exception of doing his job and leaving or entering his apartment.
