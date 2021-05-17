Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you need a job? You could score an interview today at JACK Thistledown Racino’s job fair.
It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company hopes to fill a variety of positions, including roles in the culinary, food and beverage departments.
Full-time and part-time positions are available.
Interviews will be conducted on-site and job offers will be made the same day.
Interested attendees can reserve an interview by clicking here, or walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone who accepts a position will be offered a signing bonus.
Those hired will be eligible for benefits after 30 days, including a 401K with a company match.
