Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you need a job? You could score an interview today at JACK Thistledown Racino’s job fair.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company hopes to fill a variety of positions, including roles in the culinary, food and beverage departments.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and job offers will be made the same day.

Interested attendees can reserve an interview by clicking here, or walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone who accepts a position will be offered a signing bonus.

Those hired will be eligible for benefits after 30 days, including a 401K with a company match.

