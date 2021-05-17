JACK Cleveland Casino hosts job fair on May 18

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JACK Cleveland Casino is hosting a job fair from 12-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 to fill positions for servers, cooks, environmental services, security, dealers, and cage cashiers.
Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
Interviews will be conducted on-site and job offers will be made the same day.
Interested attendees can reserve an interview prior to the event by going to www.jackentertainment.com/careers, but walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone who accepts a position will be offered a signing bonus up to $1,000.
Those hired will be eligible for benefits after 30 days, including a 401K with a company match.
“As Cleveland begins to reopen and we welcome back our guests, we look to add more team members to help us to continue to deliver top-notch entertainment destinations in northeast Ohio,” said Mark Dunkeson, chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment. “When you become part of the JACK team you are given much more than a job but an opportunity for a long-term career within our company, and we are eager to open our doors during these job fairs to show the community what we have to offer.”
