Key evidence introduced in trial for man accused of murdering three people at a Cleveland house party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The prosecution and defense continue to go head to head in the trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas.
He’s accused of killing three people at a New Year’s Eve party in 2018.
After skipping out on court last week, Yasmhne Willmore who was at the party that fateful night testified on Monday.
Her credibility may come into question though, she admitted her memory is a little foggy.
“I was drunk, I don’t remember much,” said Willmore.
While Willmore didn’t offer up much during her testimony, a firearms expert and a forensic DNA expert introduced some key evidence to the jury.
“16 cartridge cases, 10 of those were fired in one particular firearm... six of the other cartridge cases were discharged in a different firearm,” said Edward Lattyak, Firearms lab supervisor, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Lattyak was able to determine there were two guns used during the murders.
A forensic expert testified that Tevin Biles-Thomas’ DNA was not found on any of the items tested at the lab.
This trial is far from over, witness testimony will continue throughout the week.
